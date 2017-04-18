NOTA INFORMATIVA / FABRI FIBRA: IL SINGOLO “FENOMENO” È CERTIFICATO ORO!

Si informa che “FENOMENO”, primo singolo estratto dall’omonimo album di FABRI FIBRA, è stato certificato Oro(certificazioni diffuse oggi da FIMI / GfK Italia)! Il video del brano, visibile su Vevo (https://youtu.be/EJmRU9vOsgo), ha superato 8.500.000 visualizzazioni.
Inoltre, venerdì 14 aprile, il disco è entrato direttamente al primo posto della classifica dei dischi più venduti della settimana TOP OF THE MUSIC FIMI/GFK (diffusa da GfK Italia).
Redazione
