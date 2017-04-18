NOTA INFORMATIVA / FABRI FIBRA: IL SINGOLO “FENOMENO” È CERTIFICATO ORO!


fabriSi informa che “FENOMENO”, primo singolo estratto dall’omonimo album di FABRI FIBRA, è stato certificato Oro(certificazioni diffuse oggi da FIMI / GfK Italia)! Il video del brano, visibile su Vevo (https://youtu.be/EJmRU9vOsgo), ha superato 8.500.000 visualizzazioni.

Inoltre, venerdì 14 aprile, il disco è entrato direttamente al primo posto della classifica dei dischi più venduti della settimana TOP OF THE MUSIC FIMI/GFK (diffusa da GfK Italia).

Redazione

One comment

  1. Ahaa, iits ggood diaogue about thius piece oof writting here att tis wweb site, I have read alll that, so att this time mme
    apso commewnting att thhis place. I’ve bden surting on-line mpre han 3 hours lately,
    buut I neve discvered anny attention-grabbing article lke yours.
    It iss lvely value sufficient ffor me. Personally, iif alll webmasers
    annd bloggerrs madee jst rigjt content material aas yoou probaby did,
    the internnet might bbe a lott moree usful tjan ever before.
    Ahaa, its nice converrsation regarding thius piece oof wtiting hdre
    at this weblog, I have rsad alll that, sso att this time mee als commentin aat thiss
    place. http://foxnews.co.uk

    Rispondi

Rispondi

Inserisci i tuoi dati qui sotto o clicca su un'icona per effettuare l'accesso:

Gravatar
Logo WordPress.com

Stai commentando usando il tuo account WordPress.com. Chiudi sessione / Modifica )

Foto Twitter

Stai commentando usando il tuo account Twitter. Chiudi sessione / Modifica )

Foto di Facebook

Stai commentando usando il tuo account Facebook. Chiudi sessione / Modifica )

Google+ photo

Stai commentando usando il tuo account Google+. Chiudi sessione / Modifica )

Annulla

Connessione a %s...