SILVIA OLARI RITORNA CON UNA PRODUZIONE INTERNAZIONALE FIRMATA MUSIC SPECTRA GROUP : “…A unique talent that no one should miss”

Silvia Olari, cantautrice, uno dei talenti più straordinari proveniente dalla scuola Amici di Maria De Filippi (edizione 2008) si riaffaccia nel panorama musicale con un importante progetto internazionale su etichetta americana Music Spectra Group (la più grande etichetta indipendente in Nord America ndr) che sarà pubblicato nell’autunno 2017, un lavoro discografico prodotto e registrato da Björn “BJ” Johansson (B Angie B, Milton Cortez) presso il proprio studio di Stoccolma, in Svezia.

Dalla sua pagina social Silvia Olari annuncia l’uscita del singolo “Lost In Yourself” in release il 2 giugno prossimo

Questo invece il comunicato ufficiale dell’etichetta americana:

NEW YORK – May 9, 2017 – PRLog — Silvia Olari is releasing her Spectra Music Group debut single “Lost In Yourself” on Friday June 2, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

Signed to the Spectra Music Group in April 2017, Silvia’s first international production is to be released in autumn 2017. Produced and Recorded by Björn “BJ” Johansson (B Angie B, Milton Cortez) at his own studio in Stockholm, Sweden. All songs are written by Björn Johansson and Jim Lindqwister.

The early years – “A unique talent that no one should miss”

​Born in Parma, Italy, where she started playing piano at the age of 8, Silvia’s big break came in 2007 when she participated in the biggest broadcasted nationwide talent show in Italy, “Amici”. After that she released 2 albums in Italy. For the first one Silvia received a silver record from the Federation Of The Italian Music Industry.

Get the new single “Lost in Yourself” by Silvia Olari on Friday June 2, 2017 on all digital download platforms worldwide.

Pre-order “Lost In Yourself” by Silvia Olari on iTunes in the United States here:

The official website for Silvia Olari may be found at http://www.silviaolari.com