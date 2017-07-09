CELINE DION nuda sui social per “Vogue”: ‘Gli abiti devono potermi seguire, non devo essere io a inseguire loro’

Here's a little naked fact to ponder while Celine Dion changes looks between shows: for the past five years she has worn haute couture near exclusively for her own performances (in Las Vegas and on her current "mini-tour" of Europe). She performs a minimum two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtseying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers). For Celine's orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished in her local, private atelier. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically. In Vegas, Velcro panels are added to allow for her ribcage to expand or for a quick outfit change. Micro straps of elasticized chiffon prevent a slit from becoming a sloppy situation mid-squat. Shoes—always heels, never platforms—are ordered one size smaller (she is normally a 38) and refitted with metal shanks. Says Celine, "We have to make haute couture industrial." And, more enigmatically: "The clothes follow me; I do not follow the clothes." Which is to say: the haute couture, with all its fragility and handcraft, has to perform professionally for Ms. Dion. And privately as well. Years ago, Celine bought a classic little black dress from the Christian Dior atelier when the house was overseen by John Galliano. It is simple, falling to mid calf, and narrow as can be with just a hint of stretch. It requires a minimum of jewelry, a statement bracelet or perhaps one of the major diamond rings she designed with her late husband Rene Angelil: two pear cuts set in a wide pave band, or two hearts of diamond and emerald abstractly interlocking, on a cushion of yet more diamonds. This LBD forces you to walk one foot in front of the other. This is a dress Celine knows well and clearly loves, the simplest evocation of the private luxury of couture and the total antithesis of the red carpet hoopla that attends the union of fashion and celebrity. It is also the dress she wore to Rene's funeral. #CelineTakesCouture Photo by @sophfei.
Per spiegare, in una lunga didascalia, come gli abiti di scena della Dion vengano scelti e poi modificati per adattarsi alle esigenze degli show dal vivo, il magazine “Vogue” ha pubblicato online nell’account Instagram ufficiale della rivista, l’artista 49enne di origini canadesi e icona di stile, mentre posa nuda su un sedia con le gambe accavallate e le braccia conserte. La foto è di Sophia Li per Vogue Francia, durante la Paris Fashion Week dedicata all’Alta Moda, scattata probabilmente durante un cambio d’abito.
Il post della rivista su Instagram afferma: “Ecco alcuni semplici fatti da considerare tutte le volte che Celine Dion si cambia d’abito durante un concerto. Negli ultimi cinque anni la cantante ha indossato haute couture quasi esclusivamente per le sue performance (tra Las Vegas e l’Europa). Si esibisce per un minimo di due ore a notte, cinque o sei notti alla settimana, danzando e muovendosi con grazia nei suoi abiti fatti a mano, in quei sottili tessuti precari che sono disegnati per resistere unicamente alle passerelle o un red carpet, e con qualche tipo di sostegno”.
E prosegue dicendo: “Per gli ordini di Celine, le maison di moda mandano i loro team in Nevada per la durata di circa tre sessioni di prova prima che le finiture vengano ultimate nel suo atelier privato. Armani Prive, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace… Solo alcuni dei nomi sulla lista, che in pratica li contiene quasi tutti. I pannelli di velcro vengono aggiunti agli abiti per permettere alla sua cassa toracica di espandersi quando canta, e per facilitarla nei cambi di costume. Lo chiffon elasticizzato le permette di chinarsi e di danzare senza che l’abito diventi troppo rivelatore. Le scarpe – sempre tacchi, sempre! – vengono ordinate di una misura inferiore e riadattate con degli inserti metallici. Celine dice: ‘Dobbiamo rendere l’alta moda più industriale,’ e poi, più enigmatica: ‘Gli abiti devono potermi seguire, non devo essere io a inseguire loro’. In poche parole, la haute couture così fragile e delicata viene riadattata per rispondere alle esigenze di performance della cantante”.
Soltanto in un’altra occasione, per il bimestrale statunitense “V”, nel 2012 Celine si prestò a posare in topless ma coprendosi il seno con le braccia avvolte in un paio di lunghi guanti neri.
L’ultima fatica discografica della cantante risale al 2016, quando è uscito il disco in lingua francese “Encore Un Soir”.
Redazione