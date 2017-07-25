JESSICA LEA MAYFIELD (Spin-go!) – Il 29 settembre esce l’album “Sorry is gone” per ATO Records, anticipato oggi dal video della title track

Sorry Is Gone, l’atteso LP di Jessica Lea Mayfield, uscirà il 29 settembre per ATO Records ed è già disponibile in pre order a questo link: smarturl.it/sorryisgone

Le undici tracce sono state registrate al Water Music and Elettric Lady Studios con il producer John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., Phosphorescent). L’album vanta i featuring di artisti come Seth Avett (backing vocals and tastiere), il batterista Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth, Sun Kill Moon), il bassista Emil Amos (Grails, Holy Sons) e il chitarrista Cameron Deyell (Sia, Streets of Laredo.), a cui si aggiunge con la collaborazione di Patrick Damphier (The Mynabirds).

Jessica parla così del disco: “The whole record is about me taking my life back, without really realizing it. I realized I’m the only person that is going to look out for me. I have to be my main person. No one else.” e aggiunge “I have to sing about things and write about things that have happened to me as therapy. That’s what connects me to other music I listen to. I want music to make me feel things. This is my inner dialogue, and my chance to get the last word.”

A supporto dell’album Jessica Lea Mayfield sarà impegnata per un lungo tour che la vedrà esibirsi questo autunno anche sui palchi di: NYC’s Baby’s All Right, DC’s Songbyrd, Nashville’s The Basement East, Chicago’s The Empty Bottle e molti altri.

Il precedente Make My Head Sing (2014, ATO Records) aveva riscosso un grande successo ed era stato accolto positivamente dalla critica: Rolling Stone disse: “…Mayfield’s echo-laden bluegrass vocals mesh with scorching electric guitar lines to render remarkable results” continuò Pitchfork: “There’s something certainly compelling about this raw, minimalist sound” e NPR’s Fresh Air affermò: “The music is heavy, but it soars.”, infine Interview Magazine “Mayfield sounds like she’s finally arrived” e USA Today, “Her evolution as an artist has been fascinating to hear”. Recentemente, nel 2015, Jessica ha collaborato con Seth Avett in Seth Avett and Jessica Lea Mayfield Sing Elliott Smith.

SORRY IS GONE TRACK LISTING

1. Wish You Could See Me Now

2. Sorry Is Gone

3. Meadow

4. Maybe Whatever

5. Soaked Through

6. Safe 2 Connect 2

7. Bum Me Out

8. WTF

9. Offa My Hands

10. World Won’t Stop

11. Too Much Terrible

JESSICA LEA MAYFIELD TOUR

October 12—Columbus, OH—Rumba Cafe

October 13—Lakewood, OH—Mahall’s 20 Lanes

October 14—Pittsburgh, PA—Club Cafe

October 15—Toronto, ON—The Rivoli

October 17—New York, NY—Baby’s All Right

October 19—Boston, MA—Great Scott

October 20—Philadelphia, PA—Boot & Saddle

October 21—Washington, DC—Songbyrd

October 23—Charlottesville, VA—The Southern

October 24—Cat’s Cradle Back Room—Carrboro, NC

October 25—Knoxville, TN—The Open Chord

October 26—Asheville, NC—The Altamont

October 27—Atlanta, GA—The Earl

October 28—Charlotte, NC—Stage Door Theater

November 3—Nashville, TN —The Basement East

November 8—Indianapolis, IN—Hi-Fi

November 9—Chicago, IL—The Empty Bottle

November 10—Milwaukee, WI—The Back Room at Colectivo

November 11—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry

November 12—Madison, WI—The Frequency

November 14—Davenport, IA—The Raccoon Motel

November 15—Des Moines, IA—Vaudeville Mews

November 16—Kansas City, MO—The Riot Room

November 17—St. Louis, MO—Off Broadway

November 18—Louisville, KY—Zanzabar