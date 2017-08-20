ROBERT PLANT Il suo nuovo album ”Carry Fire” uscirà il 13 ottobre: già disponibile il brano ”The May Queen”

Robert Plant pubblicherà il suo nuovo studio album “Carry Fire“, l’undicesimo della sua discografia solista, il prossimo 13 ottobre tramite Nonesuch/Warner. In streaming la opening track “The May Queen“. La release vede anche la partecipazione in veste di special guest della cantante dei The Pretenders Chrissie Hynde che ha duettato nella cover di “Bluebirds Over The Mountain“, brano di Ritchie Valens and THE BEACH BOYS. Di seguito la tracklist del disco:

01. The May Queen

02. New World…

03. Season’s Song

04. Dance With You Tonight

05. Carving Up The World Again

06. A Way With Words

07. Carry Fire

08. Bones Of Saints

09. Keep It Hid

10. Bluebirds Over The Mountain

11. Heaven Sent

(Metallus.it)

