ROBERT PLANT Il suo nuovo album ”Carry Fire” uscirà il 13 ottobre: già disponibile il brano ”The May Queen”

Robert Plant pubblicherà il suo nuovo studio album “Carry Fire“, l’undicesimo della sua discografia solista, il prossimo 13 ottobre tramite Nonesuch/Warner. In streaming la opening track “The May Queen“. La release vede anche la partecipazione in veste di special guest della cantante dei The Pretenders Chrissie Hynde che ha duettato nella cover di “Bluebirds Over The Mountain“, brano di Ritchie Valens and THE BEACH BOYS. Di seguito la tracklist del disco:
01. The May Queen
02. New World…
03. Season’s Song
04. Dance With You Tonight
05. Carving Up The World Again
06. A Way With Words
07. Carry Fire
08. Bones Of Saints
09. Keep It Hid
10. Bluebirds Over The Mountain
11. Heaven Sent
(Metallus.it)
Redazione