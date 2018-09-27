RICHARD ASHCROFT – “Born to be strangers” è il secondo estratto da NATURAL REBEL|il nuovo album in uscita il 19 ottobre| DATE UK Tour

“With experience comes knowledge and for me this is my strongest set of songs to date. All my favourite sounds distilled into something that will hopefully give my fans lasting pleasure. It is for them. Music is power.” RA

Dopo il successo di “Surprised by the Joy” Richard Ashcroft pubblica un nuovo brano “Born to be strangers“, secondo estratto dal suo quinto album solista “Natural Rebel”, in uscita il 19 ottobre per la sua etichetta RPA, in licenza a BMG.

Born to be strangers è un pezzo rock’n’roll pieno di carisma, con sane e autentiche chitarre che accompagnano alla perfezione le vocalità di Ashcroft.

“This record has more guitar playing on it than the last. We’ve reached the point where the guitar has to do something if you’re gonna play it. It’s got to move you in some way. It doesn’t have to be intricate or muso, it just has to have soul”, ha detto Ashcroft in merito al nuovo singolo.

“Natural Rebel” è l’ultima fatica del fondatore e frontman dei Verve – vincitore del premio Ivor Novello – dopo i precedenti “Alone With Everybody” (#1, 2000), “Human Conditions” (#3, 2002), “Keys to the World” (#2, 2006) e “These People” (#3, 2016).

Le dieci tracce che compongono l’album, scritte interamente da Ashcroft, sono state prodotte dallo stesso Richard insieme a Jon Kelly (Paul McCartney, Kate Bush) ed Emre Ramazanoglu (Bobby Gillespie, Jarvis Cocker).

La maggior parte della registrazione si è tenuta agli State of the Ark Studios, a Richmond, con alcune successive sessioni a The Bunker, Tileyard Studios e Hoxa HQ.

“Natural Rebel” è ora disponibile in pre-order https://RA.lnk.to/NaturalRebelPR nei formati 180 grammi vinile, CD e musicassette. Un’edizione limitata del vinile in arancione chiaro è disponbile in preorder su HMV e in alcuni negozi indipendenti.

Sul sito ufficiale di Richard Ashcroft ora si può trovare del merchandise esclusivo che include dischi autografati, una versione limitata blu del vinile e tanto materiale autografato.

Richard Ashcroft si esibirà in alcuni concerti intimi questo inverno, toccando anche le città di Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Manchester e Londra.

Tracklist:

‘All My Dreams’ ‘Birds Fly’ ‘Surprised By The Joy’ ‘That’s How Strong’ ‘Born To Be Strangers’ ‘That’s When I Feel It’ ‘We All Bleed’ ‘A Man in Motion’ ‘Streets of Amsterdam’ ‘Money Money’

UK Tour:

Friday October 26th – Glasgow Barrowlands – SOLD OUT

Sunday October 28th – Middlesborough Town Hall – SOLD OUT

Monday October 29th – Nottingham Rock City – SOLD OUT

Wednesday October 31st Manchester Albert Hall – SOLD OUT

Friday November 2nd – Kentish Town Forum – SOLD OUT

Redazione