[COMUNICATO STAMPA] Oggi esce INTER HITS – la playlist dei campioni nerazzurri, un doppio cd con 40 imperdibili successi selezionati per l’occasione dai calciatori della rosa dell’INTER!


 

Nel 2018 FC INTERNAZIONALE MILANO celebra 110 anni dalla fondazione

…e per l’occasione

 

OGGI ESCE

INTER HITS”

Inter Hits_cover_m

LA PLAYLIST DEI CAMPIONI NERAZZURRI

UN DOPPIO CD CON 40 IMPERDIBILI SUCCESSI

DA BALLARE E CANTARE PER TUTTI I TIFOSI NERAZZURRI!

 

Nel 2018 l’INTER celebra i 110 anni dalla fondazione e, per l’occasione, oggi, venerdì 30 novembre, esce “INTER HITS – LA PLAYLIST DEI CAMPIONI NERAZZURRI” (Time Records con distribuzione Warner Music Italia), un doppio CD contenente 40 imperdibili successi da ballare e cantare per tutti i tifosi nerazzurri, che sarà disponibile nei negozi tradizionali e in digitale.

Una selezione di 40 successi che include non solo le migliori hit del momento come Fabio Rovazzi “Faccio Quello Che Voglio” Burak Yeter & Cecilia Krull “My Life Is Going On Remix” (Burak Yeter Remix) ma anche e soprattutto brani selezionati direttamente dai calciatori della rosa come “Una vita da mediano” di Ligabue, “Gli anni” degli 883SurvivorEye Of The Tiger” e moltissimi altri ancora. Il tutto impreziosito da “Pazza Inter”, l’inno amato e cantato ad ogni partita dal popolo nerazzurro.

Questa la tracklist completa di “INTER HITS”:

CD1 –  01. La Squadra Dell’Inter, Campione D’Italia 2006-2007 “Pazza Inter”, 02. Alesso feat. Tove Lo “Heroes (We Could Be)”, 03. Fatboy Slim “Rockafeller Skank”, 04. Run-DMC “Walk This Way”, 05. Alice Merton “No Roots”, 06. Survivor “Eye Of The Tiger”, 07. Imagine Dragons “Thunder”, 08. Dennis Lloyd “Nevermind09. Wiz Khalifa “Black And Yellow”, 10. Burak Yeter & Cecilia Krull “My Life Is Going On Remix” (Burak Yeter Remix), 11. Dynoro & Gigi D’Agostino “In My Mind”, 12. Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin “Don’t You Worry Child”, 13. Skrillex “Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites”, 14. Zedd feat. Foxes “Clarity”, 15. Ellie Goulding “On My Mind”, 16. Portugal. The Man “Feel It Still”, 17. John Newman “Love Me Again”, 18. Clean Bandit “Rockabye” (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie), 19. Pino Daniele “Amore Senza Fine”, 20. Ligabue “Una Vita Da Mediano”.

CD2 – 01. Graziano Romani “C’è Solo L’Inter, 02. Axwell Ʌ Ingrosso “More Than You Know”,03. The Black Eyed Peas “I Gotta Feeling”, 04. DJ Snake & Lil Jon “Turn Down For What, 05. Ofenbach & Nick Waterhouse “Katchi” (Ofenbach vs. Nick Waterhouse), 06. David Guetta “Titanium” (feat. SIA), 07. Lost Frequencies “Are You With Me”, 08. Merk & Kremont feat. DNCE “Hands Up09. Major Lazer “Light It Up” (feat. Nyla & Fuse ODG)10. Saint Motel “My Type”, 11. Gigi D’Agostino “L’amour Toujours12. Axwell & Shapov “Belong”13. Walk The Moon “Shut Up And Dance14. Armin Van Buuren feat. Trevor Guthrie “This Is What It Feels Like15. Martin Solveig feat. Kele “Ready 2 Go”16. Run-DMC vs. Jason Nevins “It’s Like That”, 17. Fabio Rovazzi “Faccio Quello Che Voglio”18. DJ Antoine vs Timati feat. Kalenna “Welcome To St. Tropez”19. Bob Sinclar feat. Gary Pine “Love Generation”20. 883 “Gli Anni”.

 

