CS_MUSICA: ARETHA FRANKLIN: disponibile un’inedita versione di “NEVER GONNA BREAK MY FAITH” interpretata dalla regina del soul!

ARETHA FRANKLIN

RCA RECORDS, RCA INSPIRATION E LEGACY RECORDINGS INSIEME PER PUBBLICARE

UN’INEDITA VERSIONE DI

“NEVER GONNA BREAK MY FAITH”

INTEPRETATA DALLA REGINA DEL SOUL

Cover art photo by Gems/Redferns/Getty Images

“IT WILL SHAKE EVERY FIBER IN YOUR BODY” – CLIVE DAVIS

Da venerdì 19 giugno, é disponibile su etichetta RCA Records, RCA Inspiration e Legacy Recordings un’inedita versione del brano “Never Gonna Break My Faith” intepretata dalla regina del soul Aretha Franklin insieme al The Boys Choir di Harlem.

Scritta dal multipremiato cantautore Bryan Adams, la canzone, vincitrice di un Grammy Award, è stata pubblicata per la prima volta come colonna sonora del film “Bobby” (2006) in duetto con Mary J. Blige. Oltre 10 anni dopo, il testo della canzone risulta più toccante che mai

Clive Davis, CCO di Sony Music e amico/produttore di lunga data di Ms. Franklin, dichiara “ll mondo è molto diverso adesso. Il cambiamento è ovunque e ognuno di noi, si spera, sta facendo il meglio che può per evolvere e far parte di questo cambiamento nel miglior modo possibile. La musica può giocare un ruolo di grande rilevanza e la performance di Aretha è incredibile. Quando si legge il testo di questa canzone si coglie quanto è attuale rispetto a ciò che sta succedendo oggi. Tutti dovrebbero ascoltare questo brano. È destinato a diventrare un inno.”

“Quando ho scritto questa canzone, stavo pensando ad Aretha, senza pensare che avrebbe mai effettivamente cantato la canzone”, dice Adams. “Il pensiero era quello di scrivere un inno, qualcosa che avrebbe cercato di esprimere un sentimento di fede che, anche in caso di perdita di qualcosa, avrebbe permesso di ritrovare una luce interiore a fare da guida. Quando la canzone era ancora una demo, ho detto ai produttori che sarebbe stata Aretha a cantarla ed è quello che è successo. Questa versione solista è stata ferma nel computer per anni e quando ho sentito che Clive stava girando un film sulla vita di Aretha, gliel’ho inviata. Il mondo non ha ascoltato la sua esibizione completa ed era necessario che accadesse. Sono così felice che venga pubblicata, il mondo ha bisogno di questo proprio ora”

Testo:

My Lord, I have read this book so many times,

But nowhere can there I find – the page – that says

What I experienced today has any grace

Now I know that life was meant to be hard

And that’s how I’ve learned to appreciate my God

Though my courage may be tried, I can tell you I won’t hide

Because the footprints show you are by my side

You can lie to a child with a smiling face

Tell me that color ain’t about a race

You can cast the first stone, you can break my bones

But you’re never gonna break

You’re never gonna break my…

Faith and hope ain’t yours to give

Truth and liberty are mine to live

Steal a crown from a king, break an angel’s wings

But you’re never gonna break, never gonna break my faith

My Lord, won’t you help them to understand

That when someone takes the life of an innocent man

Well they’ve never really won, and all they’ve really done

Is set the soul free – where it’s supposed to be

You can lie to a child with a smiling face

Tell me that color ain’t about a race

You can cast the first stone, you can break my bones

But you’re never gonna break

You’re never gonna break my…

Faith and hope ain’t yours to give

Truth and liberty are mine to live

Steal a crown from a king, break an angel’s wings

But you’re never gonna break, never gonna break my faith

For those we lose before their time

I pray that their souls will find the light

And I know that the day will surely come when His will will be done

You’re never gonna break my faith

Redazione