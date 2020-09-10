CS_BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: il 23 ottobre esce “LETTER TO YOU”, l’attesissimo nuovo ALBUM IN STUDIO insieme alla E STREET BAND. L’album è già disponibile in pre-order e anticipato dalla title track, da oggi in digitale.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

IL 23 OTTOBRE ESCE

“LETTER TO YOU”

L’attesissimo NUOVO ALBUM IN STUDIO

insieme alla E STREET BAND

L’album è disponibile in pre-order al seguente link

(https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/_LetterToYou)

e anticipato dalla title track da oggi in digitale



Il 23 ottobre esce “LETTER TO YOU”, l’attesissimo nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen, realizzato insieme alla E Street Band.

“Letter To You” (Columbia Records/Sony Music), ventesimo album in studio dell’artista, è stato registrato nella sua casa in New Jersey e conterrà 12 tracce: un disco rock, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound della E Street Band.

L’album, anticipato dalla title track da oggi in digitale, è già disponibile in pre-order al seguente link: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/_LetterToYou

A questo link è possibile visualizzare il video di “Letter To You”: https://youtu.be/AQyLEz0qy-g

“Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter To You”, dichiara Springsteen, “E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto”.

“Letter To You” contiene 9 brani scritti recentemente da Springsteen, e 3 leggendarie composizioni degli anni ’70 finora inedite: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” e “Song for Orphans”.

Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.

“Letter To You” è la prima performance di Bruce Springsteen insieme alla E Street Band dal tour di “The River” del 2016, nominato tour mondiale dell’anno da Billboard e Pollstar.

Questa la tracklist di “Letter to You”:

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams

Redazione