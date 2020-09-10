CS_BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: il 23 ottobre esce “LETTER TO YOU”, l’attesissimo nuovo ALBUM IN STUDIO insieme alla E STREET BAND. L’album è già disponibile in pre-order e anticipato dalla title track, da oggi in digitale.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
IL 23 OTTOBRE ESCE
“LETTER TO YOU”
L’attesissimo NUOVO ALBUM IN STUDIO
insieme alla E STREET BAND
L’album è disponibile in pre-order al seguente link
(https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/_LetterToYou)
e anticipato dalla title track da oggi in digitale
Il 23 ottobre esce “LETTER TO YOU”, l’attesissimo nuovo album di Bruce Springsteen, realizzato insieme alla E Street Band.
“Letter To You” (Columbia Records/Sony Music), ventesimo album in studio dell’artista, è stato registrato nella sua casa in New Jersey e conterrà 12 tracce: un disco rock, caratterizzato dall’inconfondibile sound della E Street Band.
L’album, anticipato dalla title track da oggi in digitale, è già disponibile in pre-order al seguente link: https://brucespringsteen.lnk.to/_LetterToYou
A questo link è possibile visualizzare il video di “Letter To You”: https://youtu.be/AQyLEz0qy-g
“Amo l’essenza quasi commovente di Letter To You”, dichiara Springsteen, “E amo il sound della E Street Band che suona completamente live in studio, in un modo che non avevamo quasi mai fatto prima, senza nessuna sovraincisione. Abbiamo realizzato l’album in soli cinque giorni, e quella che ne è venuta fuori è una delle più belle esperienze di registrazione che io abbia mai vissuto”.
“Letter To You” contiene 9 brani scritti recentemente da Springsteen, e 3 leggendarie composizioni degli anni ’70 finora inedite: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest,” e “Song for Orphans”.
Insieme a Springsteen, hanno lavorato a questo progetto Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano e Jake Clemons. L’album è stato prodotto da Ron Aniello insieme allo stesso Bruce Springsteen, Bob Clearmountain ha realizzato il mixaggio, mentre Bob Ludwig si è occupato del mastering.
“Letter To You” è la prima performance di Bruce Springsteen insieme alla E Street Band dal tour di “The River” del 2016, nominato tour mondiale dell’anno da Billboard e Pollstar.
Questa la tracklist di “Letter to You”:
1. One Minute You’re Here
2. Letter To You
3. Burnin’ Train
4. Janey Needs A Shooter
5. Last Man Standing
6. The Power Of Prayer
7. House Of A Thousand Guitars
8. Rainmaker
9. If I Was The Priest
10. Ghosts
11. Song For Orphans
12. I’ll See You In My Dreams
Redazione