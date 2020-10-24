CS_MILEY CYRUS torna con un nuovo album, “PLASTIC HEARTS”, in uscita venerdì 27 novembre e già disponibile in pre-order

MILEY CYRUS

TORNA CON UN NUOVO ATTESISSIMO ALBUM

“PLASTIC HEARTS”

IN USCITA VENERDI 27 NOVEMBRE

DA OGGI DISPONIBILE IN PRE-ORDER

smi.lnk.to/PlasticHearts

Dopo il successo del singolo “Midnight Sky”, la popstar internazionale MILEY CYRUS torna con un nuovo album “PLASTIC HEARTS”, in uscita venerdì 27 novembre (RCA Records) e già disponibile in pre-order (smi.lnk.to/PlasticHearts).

Preordinando il disco saranno immediatamente disponibili in digitale il singolo “Midnight Sky” e le cover di “Heart of Glass” (Blondie) e “Zombie” (Cranberries), acclamate dalla critica, che Miley ha eseguito dal vivo e che mostrano una nuova sfumatura della voce dell’artista, perfetta anche per il genere Rock & Roll.

Le intense interpretazioni di questi grandi successi sono un assaggio di ciò che ritroveremo nel suo settimo album in studio, che include 12 inediti. Un progetto che da inizio a una nuova sorprendente era discografica per l’artista.

La copertina di “PLASTIC HEARTS”, che rappresenta ed incarna perfettamente il mood e il sound di Miley, è firmata dall’iconico fotografo della musica Rock & Roll, Mick Rock. Così l’artista si aggiunge alla lista delle leggende che Mick ha fotografato nel corso degli anni, tra cui David Bowie, Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett e Debbie Harry.

Miley ha annunciato il nuovo album e raccontato l’ispirazione che ha portato alla sua realizzazione in una lettera condivisa sui suoi social (www.instagram.com/p/CGq_3QEJLA0/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link):

“If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance.

Because EVERYTHING had changed.



Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself.

I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.



Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.



If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that.



In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020.



XXMC