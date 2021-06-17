CS_PATRICK WATSON – Il cantautore canadese pubblica “A MERMAID IN LISBON” feat. Teresa Salgueiro e Attacca Quartet di New York

Art by Teenadult – Graphic Design by Nathan NardinPer richieste: camilla@astarteagency.it

Il canadese Patrick Watson pubblica oggi i 3 brani raccolti nel titolo “A Mermaid in Lisbon“, via Secret City Records.



L’ispirazione per questi 3 pezzi è arrivata passeggiando per le strade di Lisbona, dove le strade sembra cantino questo meraviglioso suono malinconico che ti accompagna mentre cammini per vie tortuose che ti fanno sentire come se ti perdessi e non tornerai più.

Da qui i riferimento del titolo alla sirena.



Patrick Watson ha scoperto Teresa Salgueiro da giovane nel grande film di Wim Wenders “Lisbon Story” e da quel momento la sua musica ha avuto un grande impatto sul cantautore tanto da spingerlo a chiederle di cantare questa canzone. Patrick ha sempre trovato il portoghese una lingua musicale ricca e bella ed è stato un onore per lui che Teresa abbia prestato la sua bellezza a queste canzoni.

Tra questi tre inediti figura l’Attacca Quartet di New York, scoperti dall’artista attraverso la musica di Caroline Shaw: “I find that they play with such an original tone and a raw and touching emotion whether the parts are simple or complicated. I was so happy to have a chance to work with them.”.



Negli ultimi due anni Patrick ha trascorso molto tempo alla ricerca di musica elettronica e il terzo pezzo “Can’t Stop Staring at the Sun” è una celebrazione di tutte le grandi cose che ha ascoltato.



Riguardo alla scelta di pubblicare musica in versione 3 tracce ha affermato: “From now on I will be exploring releasing music in 3-track releases. It’s one of the most historic structures of long pieces. It’s long enough to create a world but short enough for people to listen through it in this modern world. I believe it gives the artist a lot more freedom than a traditional album does, and I believe that it’s an interesting format to explore.”.



E aggiunge: “We’ve all been listening to shorter content because of social media, and throughout history the length of pieces, structure of ideas and methods of releasing music has changed — from Franz Liszt’s symphonic poems to Erik Satie’s music for furniture, and the switch from 45 RPM vinyl to CD. The way we share music has always had an impact on how musicians approach writing their music. To be honest, I’m very proud of these songs and I just wanted to make something that was sweet and makes people feel good since it has been such a difficult year.”.