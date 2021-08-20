CS_#AViVA RELEASES NEW SINGLE “MELANCHOLY” AUSTRALIAN ARTIST’S DEBUT NOVEL ‘SELF/LESS’ DUE OUT SEPTEMBER 28

Today, Australia-born artist AViVA makes her Capitol Records debut with “Melancholy” — a new single and video spotlighting her immersive and electrifying brand of alt-pop. An unfiltered look at the downward pull of depression, “Melancholy” also showcases the uncompromising originality that’s earned AViVA a passionate global following in recent years. Go HERE to download/stream “Melancholy”, and check out the video HERE.



With its moody backdrop of minimalist beats, “Melancholy” sets its emotionally vivid lyrics to an infectious sing-song melody (“One, two, three, four/Vicious, knocking at my door/Seven, eight, nine, ten/Burn the candle at both ends”). Throughout the track, AViVA delivers a captivating vocal performance, flaunting her effortless flow and fierce yet vulnerable presence.



On the single, AViVA says: “Seemingly cheerful and upbeat from the outside, it doesn’t matter what makes you feel that way, sometimes feeling down is the only way you can feel, but the power of the last line ‘it will never be the same’ is where the core message of the song lies. Even though after negative experiences things often aren’t the same, we are always free to learn and grow from our experiences. Feeling melancholy, like so many feelings, is just a temporary state. Things will, as they always do, get better”.



The video for “Melancholy”, co-directed by AViVA and long-time collaborator Jeffeton James, amplifies the song’s raw and powerful intimacy. To that end, the wildly colorful visual places AViVA in a series of isolated situations: lying in a hospital bed, trapped behind a school desk, singing to her own reflection inside the room of an abandoned and decaying home. As the song unfolds, the 27-year-old artist reveals her unapologetically punk spirit, inhabiting each frame with a feverish intensity.



A multidisciplinary artist, AViVA will release her debut novel “SELF/LESS” via Macmillan on September 28. Set in a dystopian society in which all forms of self-expression and creativity are outlawed, the book follows its 17-year-old protagonist Teddy as she rebels against her upbringing and discovers a secret world beneath the walled-in city where she was raised. According to AViVA, “SELF/LESS” fulfills a longtime mission of creating her own distinct multiverse that seamlessly merges music and literature.





About AViVA



Since first emerging with her 2017 single “GRRRLS”, AViVA has explored themes of control and isolation by way of her boldly magnetic form of emo-pop/alt-rock. Driven by a mission of uplifting and uniting outcasts everywhere, the Sydney-born multidisciplinary artist has built up a strong community of fans she lovingly refers to as “Outsiders”. An unstoppable creative force, she spent 2020 releasing new music while gearing up to deliver her debut novel SELF/LESS (due out via Macmillan on September 28). Along with amassing 80 million streams a month, she’s surpassed three billion combined streams to date (in addition to racking up over a billion YouTube views in 2020 alone). AViVA has previously shared the stage with the likes of YUNGBLUD, Pale Waves, Tonight Alive, and Poppy.