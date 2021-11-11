CS_BAND OF HORSES (BMG) – La band di Seattle pubblica il “gatt-astico” video di Crutch. In Italia a marzo 2022 con il nuovo Things are Great.￼





Il mese scorso i Band of Horses hanno annunciato il loro sesto album in studio – il loro primo disco dopo una pausa di più di cinque anni – Things Are Great, in uscita il 21 gennaio 2022, via BMG.

La band condivide oggi il “gatt-astico” video del primo inedito, Crutch, diretto da Ben Fee con cui i Band of Horses avevano già collaborato nel 2016 per “Casual Party”. L’originale immaginario del video di Crutch, unito alle sfumature agrodolci del brano, rispecchia pienamente lo stile della band.

“What’s fun/sweet/wonderful enough to complement Band of Horses? Kittens with the band’s faces crudely comped onto them, of course. For this project, I wanted to keep the feelings and execution simple and solely positive (and strange). The band walk such a lovely line of sincere, clever, endearing, and funny, and I wanted to echo those qualities in this abstract manner. I mean, it’s cats n’ dolls with the dudes’ faces on them!”, ha detto Fee.

Il video è stato girato al Cat Therapy di Santa Barbara, un cat cafe che cura e adotta gatti salvati dalla strada.

“Things Are Great‘s lead single “Crutch” finds a pleasing midpoint between the Shins and My Morning Jacket. But mostly it sounds like a hungry young band influenced by Band Of Horses, which I mean as a huge compliment.” – Stereogum



“The impressionistic “Crutch” features the band’s familiar mix of double-time acoustic guitars, occasionally inscrutable lyrics and singer Ben Bridwell’s longing, ethereal vocals.” – Billboard



““Crutch” is a pleasant, guitar-heavy jangle that feels both bittersweet and romantic” – Consequence



“A combination of catchy folk-rock and blown-out arena indie that centers around bittersweet wordplay.” – FLOOD



“The track marries big, bright guitars—with a sliding electric riff over acoustic jangle-pop strums” – Paste



“Crutch cleverly hides the anxious ruminations of its lyrics behind a breezy wall of sun-soaked acoustic strums and the sort of simple, ringing electric lead hook that this quintet has long specialized i” – Guitar World



“Crutch” stands atop handsome guitars and Bridwell doing his best to smile through tough times.” – Uproxx



Dal punto di vista sonoro, Things Are Great è un ritorno al loro lavoro precedente e al crudo ethos che caratterizza nel profondo i Band of Horses.

La band è pronta per un lungo tour europeo nel 2022 che farà tappa anche in Italia, il 21 marzo presso l’Estragon di Bologna e il 22 marzo presso il Fabrique di Milano.

Biglietti disponibili qui: www.bandofhorses.com





EUROPE/UK TOUR:

22/2 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

23/2 – Oslo, Norway – Rockefeller

25/2 – Stockholm, Sweden – Filadelfia Church

26/2 – Copenhagen, Denmark – K.B. Hallen

28/2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

1/3 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje

2/3 – Groningen, Netherlands – De Oosterpoort

4/3 – Antwerp, Belgium – De Roma

5/3 – Paris, France – Trianon

7/3 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

8/3 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland

10/3 – London, UK – Roundhouse

12/3 – Cologne, Germany – Live Music Hall

13/3 – Hamburg, Germany – Fabrik

15/3 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja

16/3 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys

18/3 – Vienna, Austria – Arena

20/3 – Munich, Germany – Neue Theaterfabrik

21/3 – Bologna, Italy – Estragon

22/3 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

24/3 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz

25/3 – Madrid, Spain – Riviera

26/3 – Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios



L’album è disponibile per il pre-ordine qui.